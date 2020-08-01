Game Of Thrones Crowned As The BEST Show Of 21st Century By Fans In A Survey

Game Of Thrones may have ended, but the show will forever have a special place in the hearts of its fan. While it has collected all the accolades in its way, a new survey has revealed that fans have voted GOT, the best show of the 21st century. Yes, you read that right, despite the flaws and an underwhelming eighth season, the love for the show still runs stronger.

As per reports, Digital Spy conducted a survey in order to find out the best show of the 21st century. Over 3,000 people cast their votes and Game Of Throne was unanimously announced as the best series of the century.

While Game Of Thrones topped the chart, the second in line was Stranger Things. Followed by Doctor Who, Sherlock, Breaking Bad, The Great British Bake Off, Killing Eve, Gavin & Stacey, Line of Duty, and finally Chernobyl.

As per a report in Comicbook, Richard Brake aka Night King said, “Honestly, I’m just incredibly honoured: A) that that happened, and B) I’m just so grateful to have been a part of that. It just felt like a really special, special show in the history of storytelling. So I was incredibly grateful that I got to not only be a part of it, but I got to be the baddest badass on it as well.”

In other news, it was the author of Game Of Thrones, George RR Martin who made headline yesterday. As known to all, the Song Of Ice and Fire writer is working on the next in line book Wind Of Winter. He had promised that he would release it in Worldcon 2020. Martin had even said that his fans could lock him up in a small cabin if he doesn’t release.

Worldcon was due on July 29, 2020, (which was cancelled due to the pandemic) and George RR Martin missed his deadline. Following the same Game Of Thrones fans have been planning to imprison the author.

