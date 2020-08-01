Dave Bautista As Bane In Robert Pattinson's The Batman! Is It Happening? Here's The Truth

With Tom Hardy setting a standard of Babe with his impeccable performance in The Dark Knight, it’s yet to be seen what Robert Pattinson’s The Batman has in store for us. As of now, Dave Bautista has been trying extremely hard to be a part of the project as Bane.

There has been multiple occasion when fan artists have shown Bautista as Bane. Even he has expressed his wish for the same. But is it happening? Well, his latest tweet says it all.

A fan tweeted, “I just read an article speculating that @DaveBautista may be, should be, could be, playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattison. Please, DC movies…make it happen.” To which Dave Bautista replied, “Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best.”

Check out the conversation here:

Even before this, we’ve seen Dave getting involved in the conversation regarding The Batman. In the past a fan’s tweet read: “I saw a youtube video on who should play Batman’s Villains in the new movies I have to say @DaveBautista would be a good choice to play bane.” To which Dave simply replied, “I Accept.”

Folks down at Cosmic Book News informed last year about the villains in The Batman. A reported on their site stated, “From what I have been told it is a rather loose interpretation, possibly just an inspiration, as according to separate reports, The Batman will feature an original story. My sources at Comic-Con were actually super excited about the movie, and yes, it will be a detective story. The six villains currently rumored include Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, Two Face, Mad Hatter, and Firefly.”

Well, would even Dave Bautista be a worthy Bane? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

