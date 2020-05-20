Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston really dating again? Well, this is one question that the whole wide world is seeking an answer for. The duo is said to be quarantined together. But there has been no visible proof to the same. While Angelina Jolie and Alia Shawkat are added factors, what we have today is rather shocking!

If certain reports are to be believed, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston for a long time had been considering adoption. It is said that that they have already welcomed a baby via the same process. To add to the hype, reports suggested that they have been making most of the lockdown. The couple is even said to be jointly doing household chores!

Adding to all the rumours, the latest one suggests that Brad and Jen have already named their kid. If that wasn’t enough, the baby has been named after a reputed Hollywood celebrity. Well, that person is super close to the couple.

We’re talking about George Clooney. If one remembers, several days ago it was said that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston borrowed Clooney’s house at Lake Como during their ‘babymoon.’ The Ocean’s Eleven actor has been a cupid in their reconciliation. So, in return, naming their baby could be a really sweet gesture from their end.

Talking about their baby girl, Life & Style shared, “Starting a family of their own was always a dream of theirs that was never realized. Until now. They can’t wait to finally bring a baby – their baby – home. It’s a miracle. They’ve picked a very simple and sweet name with a special meaning: Georgia.”

Also, regarding the cupid George Clooney had been, “George feels invested in their relationship. He wants to see his pal Brad happy again, and that means one thing: Jennifer,” shared the portal.

However, Gossip Cop, in contrary, has refuted all such rumours. As per their report, Jennifer Aniston’s representative even reacted to these claims as, “No one can actually believe this crap? It’s all made up.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!