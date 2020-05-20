Lauren Goodger Compares Her Relationship With Mark Wright To Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston – Here’s Why!

The Only Way Is Essex and Big Brother reality television star Lauren Goodger was in a relationship with Mark Wright from 2001 to 2012. She has compared her relationship graph with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Read more to know what’s the reason behind saying so.

The Only Way Is Essex has been running for over a decade now and has completed 25 seasons. Lauren Goodger has seen both best and worst times on the show and she pours her heart out about the same.

She compared her relationship with Mark Wright to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston due to the way the couple parted their ways being witnessed publicly.

In a conversation with Closer magazine, she revealed “The whole show was about my love life and girls could relate to me. I was hurt, I was in love, and engaged. That relationship lasted 12 years, ten years prior to TOWIE, and two years during it.”

She also said, “It was a genuine relationship – there was so much that happened off-camera. It wasn’t all bad, but obviously, we were making a TV show. It’s annoying getting dragged into my ex’s life, but I understand it’s a massive part of where we started, and people will always be interested.”

On her Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s comment, she said, “It’s like other people in the public eye, like Brad and Jennifer. I get it, but it goes over my head now.”

