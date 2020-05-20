Amber Heard’s Drinking Habits To Now Be Dragged Into Court By Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is strangled more and more each upcoming day. The actress is battling it out with ex-husband Johnny Depp in the court over their divorce. From domestic violence to cheating allegations, a lot has happened. Leaked cosy pictures with Elon Musk turned things further ugly. Now, adding to it all, the Aquaman actress’ drinking habits have been dragged too!

For the unversed, Johnny Depp had slapped the leading daily, The Sun with a legal suit when they termed him a ‘wife-beater.’ It all happened when Amber Heard accused the Pirates Of The Caribbean singer of physical abuse. The Sun received some personal documents, owing to which they termed Depp a ‘wife beater’ in one of their articles. A huge defamation suit was filed in return by the actor.

While the entire world had been blaming Johnny Depp for the failed marriage, twist in the turn came when audio of the actress surfaced online. Amber Heard could be heard confessing that she has been physically abusive towards her ex-husband too. Ever since things have been tough for her. DC fans have even signed petitions to remove her from the Aquaman franchise.

Now, during the last court proceeding in the Johnny Depp Libel suit, the court has favoured the actor on certain requests. The judge has ruled that statement of Heard’s ex-assistant, Kate James could be included to a limited extent.

Under this, James’ evidence related to Amber Heard’s consumption of red wine will be a part. Along with this, it is been alleged that the actress once provided altered vaccination certificates for the couple’s pet dogs in order to smuggle them in Australia.

If that isn’t enough, Kate James has also claimed that Amber once asked her to draft a letter to US Homeland Security in 2014 with some false claims.

With all of these coming into the picture, let’s see where Johnny Depp’s libel suit now heads!

