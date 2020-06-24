When Sylvester Stallone Sold His Pooch For $40 & Got Him Back At $15,000!

Sylvester Stallone is a true legend. Not only films, but the man is an inspiration to many through his struggle story. Right from his birth to bagging his first role, the life of the 73-year-old veteran is a film in itself.

Today, we’ll be taking a route down a memory lane, during the time of Rocky actor’s crisis. With an approximate net worth of $ 400 million, Sylvester Stallone is one of the richest actors in the globe. But there was a time when the actor had to sell his beloved dog, Butkus. Yes, you read that right! The heartbreaking incident traces down to the year of 1971.

The Rambo actor was going through a crisis in life and couldn’t even afford proper food to eat. He had no choice but to sell Butkus for livelihood. He sold him at mere $ 40 and was left heartbroken. But as the saying goes, “This too shall pass”, Sylvester Stallone became an overnight sensation with Rocky in 1976. He was paid with a sum of $ 35,000 for his role and story.

The first thing the actor did with the money was getting back his beloved companion. He searched for Butkus and finally, he found him. He got him back at $ 15,000. Would you believe that? Out of $ 35,000, he paid $ 15,000 for Butkus.

Further, Butkus even appeared in movies and sadly, passed away in 1981.

The veteran himself shared the story as a tribute to Butkus in 2017. He shared an emotional post on Instagram.

In the post, Sylvester Stallone wrote: When I was 26, totally broke, going nowhere VERY fast, owned two pair of pants that barely fit, shoes that had holes in them and dreams of being successful were as far away as the sun… But I had my dog, BUTKUS, my best friend, my confidant, who always laughed at my jokes, and put up with my moods, and was the one living thing that loved me for who I was!

We were both, thin, hungry, and living in a flophouse above a subway stop, I used to say this apartment had… Hot and cold running roaches.”

When things got even worse I had to sell him for $40 in front of a 7-Eleven store because I couldn’t afford food, then like a modern-day miracle, the screenplay for Rocky sold, and I could buy him back, but the new owner knew I was desperate, and charged me $15,000 … He was worth every penny!”

Really a touching story, isn’t it?

