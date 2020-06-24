Here Are 5 Facts That Makes A Star Is Born Actor Bradley Cooper The Most ELIGIBLE Bachelor In Town

Tell me one woman, who hasn’t obsessed over Bradley Cooper at some point in their lives? Literally, none. He is one actor from Hollywood who is widely known all over the world for not just his talent or looks but eyes. Those eyes Chico, they never lie!

Bradley Cooper has done some incredible work in the west including films like Silver Linings Playbook, A Star Is Born, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Hangover and American Sniper to name a few.

The Joy actor was in a live-in relationship with Victoria’s Secret model, Iriana Shayk for almost four years and have a daughter named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. They broke up last year and their breakup was one of the major highlights of the year 2019.

So, here are a few facts about Bradley Cooper, which makes him the most eligible bachelor in town:

People’s SE*IEST Man Alive-2011:

Like we said, with that beautiful face of his; Bradley Cooper is also blessed with such intense eyes. In 2011, the Silver Linings Playbook actor was announced as the ‘Se*iest Man Alive’ by People Magazine. Although, if we could, we would make him one forever.

Cooper told People, “I think it’s really cool that a guy who doesn’t look like a model can have this.”

He’s SINGLE:

Bradley Cooper is single. Yes, all those reports saying that the Star Is Born actor dating his co-star Lady Gaga was very much false. After his split from Iriana Shayk, he has been spending some me-time with himself. So, if at all you happen to bump into the actor at some grocery store or something, try your LUCK ladies!

He Can COOK:

Ok, so we wouldn’t just call it a rare combination but a LETHAL one. Good looks with chef skill, TAKE US HOME, please. He was close friends with late celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain. Bradley Cooper did a film called Burnt back in 2015 in which he played the role of a chef and literally killed it. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor trained with a Michelin Star chef, Marcus Wareing for the same. So, now you know what we are talking about!

He’s A FAMILY Person:

This one point is really important. Ask any women and they’ll all tell you this thing; we want a partner who would respect my parents as his own. And someone like Bradley Cooper who respects his own mother a lot, there’s no second doubt about him being a family person.

Not just that, the Silver Linings Playbook actor take his mother as his date to Hollywood events. What more could you possibly ask for?

He’s a FEMINIST:

Last but not least. Bradley Cooper is a feminist. Yes, you read that right. Back in 2015, his Silver Linings Playbook co-star Jennifer Lawrence wrote a letter on wage-gap in Hollywood and the Joy actor was probably the first one to come in support of her.

Talking to Cosmopolitan about the same, the American Sniper actor said, “Look, there is still misogyny; it is a fact that we have grown up in a patriarchal society and we can’t escape it. But that said, when I was growing up, in our family everybody was fending for themselves around the dinner table. We were a family who argued at the table about whatever topic was going on and I loved it.”

He further continued, “That helped form the way I think and speak and articulate, and that was all because I had a strong father and I have a strong mother and sister. So there was never that disparity between male and female and who gets the podium.”

