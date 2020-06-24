Aquaman Trivia: A Fan Theory Proves Why Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry Is Not A Hero But A VILLAIN!

Aquaman featuring Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, and Amber Heard, released in 2018. The film was a huge success as it went on to become the highest-grossing DC extended universe film. Fans were in love with Jason, and his trident. However, what if we tell you he isn’t a super’hero’ after all? A fan theory has left us mind-boggled.

Several theories have previously revealed that Jason’s character can eventually turn out to be the villain. He isn’t the stereotypical hero that fans have always imagined him to be. In fact, it all begins with his famous trident.

A theory by Digital Spy reveals that Aquaman’s “entire modus operandi revolves around fear.” While trying to save the Brine, he instead led for its destruction. It happened when he set the Karathen on King Orm’s forces and lost it during the battle.

Furthermore, the fan argues that Aquaman uses the trident to “play on the nightmares of Atlanteans to convince them that his way is the only path forward.”

It continues to that one celebratory moment when Jason Momoa’s Aquaman lifts the trident. The crowd cheers for their leader of Atlantis but actually it happens because they have no other option.

“He holds them all hostage with that trident. They’ll always know what Aquaman can do to them. The one person who could challenge Aquaman is now broken and terrified of losing his mother again,” states the theory.

And that’s not it. Remember Arthur Curry reuniting with his dead mother, played by Nicole Kidman? He broke Orm’s spirit so that he could “could take her away again” whenever he wished.

Most fans never thought of these sequences this way. The fact that Jason Momoa may not be our superhero is heart-breaking.

How much do you agree to the theory? Share with us in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!