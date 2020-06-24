Post the announcement of Snyder Cut of Justice League by Zack Snyder, fans can’t wait to dig in to know more details about the same. It’s been over a month since the official announcement was made, and since then there have been various developments about the film, but nothing was out about release period until now.

HBO just teased the fans that the film is coming on 2021, but things are getting clearer now. Now, the release period is revealed and the fans will surely jump in joy after hearing this done.

It’s been said Snyder’s Cut will cost over $20 Million to fill in the blank parts, reshoot certain parts and assemble everything together. That’s surely a lot for a film which almost made it to the theatres in 2017. Also, we’ll finally get to see the darkest side of Darkseid. Is it crazy to be so excited waiting to watch a villain on a bad screen? Ask yourself.

Folks down at Variety had a word with Sandra Dewey who is the president of production and business operations at WarnerMedia Entertainment. She surely didn’t reveal a particular date of release of Justice League, but she said it’ll be somewhere around early to mid-2021. So, in the first two quarters of 2021 and we think it’ll probably be near March & April.

Upon the announcement of Snyder’s Cut, Zack Snyder poured his feelings in an HBO Max press release: “I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich, was also quoted saying, “Thanks to the efforts of a lot of people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League. This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!