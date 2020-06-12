When Miley Cyrus Despite Earning THIS Whopping Salary As Hannah Montana Claimed She Was The ‘Least Paid’ – PAST TENSE(D)

Miley Cyrus was a sensation during her teenage. The actress was widely known as Hannah Montana, thanks to the Disney show. The craze was such that fans would go around wearing t-shirts, attending concerts, and other related stuff featuring the pop star. But the Charlie’s Angels singer made a revelation that left everyone baffled.

For the unversed, during that era, Disney was a big deal on TV. Shows like Selena Gomez’s Wizards Of Waverly Place, Cole Sprouse’s Zack & Cody were amongst teenage favourites. So was Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana that even starred her dad Billy Ray Cyrus. However, the pop sensation revealed that she was the least paid on sets. Can you believe it?

Miley even mentioned that she might make people upset with her confession. Talking about the same in an interview with Elle, she said, “I mean, at one point – they’ll probably kill me for saying it – I was probably the least paid person on my (Hannah Montana) cast because I didn’t know any better.”

Miley Cyrus further gave it a justification that even left us wondering. “I was just like, I can be on Disney! Yeah, I want to do it! My name was Miley on my show, but I didn’t own my name – we didn’t think about it like that.”

For the unversed, the actress earned almost $15,000 per episode if a report by NY Post is to be believed. However, that kind of sum is huge as a child artist and Miley Cyrus undoubtedly minted a lot of money.

Nonetheless, Miley went onto create some great music in her career. Songs like The Climb, Wrecking Ball, Can’t Be Tamed remain amongst her best works.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!