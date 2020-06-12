Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis’ Dream House Turns Into A Nightmare, Headed For A $315 Million Divorce?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are the IT couple of Hollywood. The two actors got married in 2015 and have 2 children together, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher. A while ago, Annie stars bought a home together in Los Angeles and now, it’s causing trouble in the paradise.

A while ago a tabloid published news mentioning that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are taking divorce. However, the couple dismissed all the rumours saying that these reports are nothing but baseless. They are happy and content with each other.

Now, in a recent article by Woman’s Day magazine, it stated that Ashton and Mila are headed for a $315 million divorce and trying to sell off their Los Angeles property which is adding more fuel to their divorce rumours. Currently, the couple is staying at a ‘rented property’ while working on their ‘dream home’ in Beverly Hills, California.

A source close to the magazine revealed, “The mega-compound they’re building is costing an absolute fortune and it’s causing a lot of arguments. It just shows how desperate they are to be selling the Coldwater place right now because Mila loves that house.”

The source then revealed that the ‘dream house’ has turned into a ‘nightmare’ for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. “For someone who’s so canny with his cash, it just doesn’t make any sense to be selling any property in LA right now,” added the source.

“Bets are on they’ll never get to move in before they call it quits,” it continues. Those are some harsh words coming in for one of the most adorable couples out there.

Although, Gossip Cop debunked all the rumours calling it nothing but fake news. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are happy than ever with each other.

