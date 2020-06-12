When Angelina Jolie Made Brad Pitt UNCOMFORTABLE On Mr. & Mrs. Smith With Her Raunchy Remarks

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie turned lovebirds because of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. While Nicole Kidman was the first choice, clearly destiny took its own turn. The actor called it quits with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. But wouldn’t you want to know what exactly ran behind the scenes? Director Doug Liman himself revealed the details!

For the unversed, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a story about a couple who are struggling with their marriage. They end up going to a counsellor only to realize that they’re secret assassins. Furthermore, they had been ordered to kill each other by their respective agencies. The film included some s*x scenes, romance and a hell lot of action. But you know who was most excited of them all? Angelina.

Director Doug Liman while talking about the Salt actress, even went onto use the term “shocking s*xually.” He revealed how Angelina Jolie would make him as well as Brad Pitt uncomfortable. She would speak stuff that none of them would expect. Basically, Jolie was unfiltered.

Lima even confessed that he was awkward while filming intimate scenes. It was mainly because he belonged from an ‘uptight family’. When asked about other actors’ situation by Entertainment Weekly, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith maker said, “They were pretty comfortable with it. I mean, I think Brad and I were more uncomfortable, ’cause she’s (Angelina Jolie) such a force to be reckoned with. Occasionally she’d make a comment and both of us would be like, Whoa!”

That is when the actor added that Angelina was “shocking sexually.” And that she basically had nothing that made her feel embarrassed. But that’s not it. The most shocking part is yet to come.

Doug Liman was scared that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s chemistry may upset Jennifer Aniston fans. He spoke about the same with producer Dave Matalon. “I’m honestly worried about the Jennifer Aniston fans out there. I don’t want to lose that little niche audience of people who are huge Jennifer Aniston fans who are going to hate Angelina Jolie if the scene is too sexy,” Matalon told him.

