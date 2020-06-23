When Michael Jackson Was Paid $16 Million For A Performance By The Sultan Of Brunei!

The stories about Hassanal Bolkiah aka The Sultan of Brunei and his expenditures are well known. From his haircut to car collection, everything about him will stun you. But today, we’ll be taking a route down a memory lane, when he invited Michael Jackson to perform in 1996.

It was an auspicious occasion of Sultan’s birthday when he turned 50 in 1996. To make the celebrations grand, Hassanal Bolkiah left no stone unturned. The guest list was comprised of 3000 guests and the celebration was held for two weeks. Several big guns like Prince Charles graced the event. On the whole, around $27 million were spent to make the birthday celebration a ‘grand’ affair.

Coming back to Michael Jackson, out of total $27 million, a huge sum of $16 million was given to the King of Pop. Yes, you read that right! No matter, how crazy it sounds but Michael was paid such a hefty amount. He performed in Jerudong Amusement Park in Brunei. Around 60,000 people enjoyed the show.

Not just that but Michael Jackson even performed in two smaller concerts for Sultan’s special guests.

Hassanal Bolkiah was always a big fan of Michael Jackson and hence, he didn’t hesitate to pay big bucks to get him on the board. The king of pop performed for almost two hours in the free concert held in Jerudong Amusement park.

Speaking about the grand celebration, a stadium was erected for the birthday celebration of the Sultan of Brunei. Also, a grand dinner was conducted in 1,778 rooms of Sultan’s palace.

