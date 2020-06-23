The Flash: Michael Keaton To Reprise Batman After 28 Years?

Back in his time, Michael Keaton embodied Batman, as he wore the shining cape for Tim Barton directed Batman movies. Now if the grapevine is anything to go by, Keaton may reprise his character for DC’s The Flash and below are all the details about the same.

It was in 1989 when Michael Keaton came ahead as the Batman and played the iconic character. He was seen for one last time in 1992 in Batman Returns. The actor in the initial stage was not accepted because he wasn’t chiselled enough to look the part. But the movies he played Batman in, went on to be cults.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Keaton will once more wear the Batsuit for Warner Bros. DC film The Flash. Alongside Keaton, the film will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen aka Flash.

This isn’t it, the report also suggests that DC is planning to rope in Michael Keaton for more films in the pipeline. The actor will have meaty parts in some, and appearances in a few.

According to a source, the veteran actor will now be getting a character that resembles Nick Furry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In simple words, Michael Keaton, with the experience that he comes in with, will play a mentor or the string-puller. The DC film Batgirl, which is in its initial phase now, is said to be the first project to fall in Keaton’s kitty.

As for the ones unaware, Keaton’s Batman in The Flash is as of yet separate from Robert Pattinson’s most awaited Matt Reeves film The Batman. Flash is set for a spring 2021 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!