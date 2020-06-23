Kim Kardashian Wears A Skin-Tight Corset; Gets TROLLED For Setting Unrealistic Body Type Goals





Kim Kardashian isn’t just a huge reality television star in the west but also a beauty mogul and a fashionista. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star owns a makeup line called KKW Beauty By Kim Kardashian West.

Last year, Kim wore an unrealistic dress to Met Gala and fans were surprised to see her tiny waist fitting in that dress.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian wore a Thierry Mugler dress which took 8 months for the designer to prepare it from scratch.

A while ago, Kim shared a post on Instagram wearing a skin-tight corset from her archives and fans are going gaga over it. The waist looks so tiny in the video that fans are trolling her over the same and calling her out for setting unrealistic body goals. Take a look at the video here:

One user commented, “I love you Kim, but it’s not healthy to promote completely unrealistic body types. You’re better than this. Are you really going to teach your daughters that their bodies are only beautiful if surgically altered?” Another user commented, “*intestines has left the chat*”. Here are a few more comments, “That doesn’t look very normal to me 😳”, “whereeee are your organs”, “Who is going to tell her that she is missing some ribs? 🙊”

Kim Kardashian is one of the most loved celebrities in the west but with fame comes trolling and it’s a part and parcel of the job. Although, she didn’t mean to hurt the intention of her followers and this backlash is totally uncalled for.

