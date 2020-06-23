After Oscars & BAFTA, Now The Golden Globes POSTPONED Too; New Date Out!

It’s been months the globe is living under the Novel Coronavirus scare. After the news of Oscars and BAFTA being postponed, the fresh update is that the management of The Golden Globes has decided to push the 78th year of the prestigious event as well. The decision comes due to COVID-19 effect still going strong in many parts of the world.

The new normal that we are living in also includes the numerous delays in releases, production, shoots and events that we celebrate annually. The Golden Globes 2021, one of the most prestigious awards, now stands postponed to February 28, 2021, from January 2021.

The 78th Golden Globes will now take off on February 28, which was the original date for The Academy Awards 2021 (Oscars). There is no official announcement about the new date out yet, but there were reports earlier that Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be coming back as the hosts for the event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is known that the event will be telecasted live from 5 to 8 PM PT on NBC. Meanwhile, in March it was announced that films will be allowed to qualify for the Golden Globes even if they do not have a theatrical run.

Apart from The Golden Globes, two major award nights to witness shuffle are BAFTA and The Oscars. The Academy Awards will now be held on April 25, 2021. As for BAFTA, originally slated for February 13, the event will be held on April 11, 2021.

