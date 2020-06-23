Playing the character of Sherlock Holmes in movies or series isn’t a cakewalk. Even if it’s a fictional character in books written by Arthur Conan Doyle, the casting to play him has to be perfect. So far, several actors have played the sharp, and intriguing detective. Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr’s portrayals are most popular for today’s generation.

While Robert Downey Jr played Sherlock Holmes in two movies, Benedict Cumberbatch essayed the character for BBC series’ 4 seasons. So, along with Marvel, this detective persona is another connection between the two. Both the actors are loved for their performance as Doyle’s idea of Holmes and have a great fan following. But, the creator of Benedict’s series isn’t that big fan of RDJ’s portrayal.

A few years ago, Steven Moffat, one of the creators of BBC’s Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch shared why he thought the Doctor Strange actor was apt. He also commented on Robert Downey Jr’s portrayal and his fans might not like what he said. Steven felt Downey Jr’s accent was sh*te. In an interview with Denofgeek, when Steven Moffat was asked why he chose Cumberbatch, he said, “Look at him! There’s only so many people who can play Sherlock Holmes in a generation and look it.”

Muffat added, “I think Robert Downey Jr’s done a great job of being Sherlock Holmes, but I’m never, ever going to look at him and believe he actually is Sherlock Holmes. He’s too little, and he doesn’t look like him. And his accent is sh*te!”

Well, fans love both Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. Hence, they are eagerly waiting for the 5th season of Benedict’s series and the third film of Sherlock Holmes starring Robert.

