Angelina Jolie Was Suicidal, Took Every Drug Possible To Heal?

Angelina Jolie remains to be a Hollywood favourite. With films like Maleficent, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Salt – the actress has created a massive fanbase for herself. However, despite being a daughter of actor Jon Voight, things didn’t come easy to her. And it involved a lot of drugs, including cocaine and heroin. Below is the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Angelina since her childhood shared an estranged relationship with her father. After her parents separated, the actress stayed with her mother. She even faced bullying at school. As a result of it all, it is believed that the actress turned a rebel. Multiple tattoos on her body are a result of it too.

Angelina Jolie, during the 90s phase, got into drug abuse. She would reportedly take excessive doses and even appear at various events. One of her ex-drug dealers, Franklin Meyer, once even came out of the open and revealed shocking details.

In a conversation with Life & Style, the drug dealer shared, “We’d (Franklin and Angelina Jolie) see each other two to three times a week when she was in town. She would buy cocaine and also heroin. She would generally spend about $100 each time – that would buy maybe half a gram of coke and a 10th of a gram of heroin. She would snort the cocaine and the heroin in front of me. It didn’t seem to matter to her who else was there.”

He also revealed that the first time he met Angelina, she was just 21.

Angelina Jolie has married thrice – Jonny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt. However, none of it worked out. The actress is now co-parenting her 6 children with Brad.

But she never hid her struggling journey from the media or fans. In fact, once in an interview, she even said that all of that happened while she was still trying to discover herself

How she got out of all her drugs and the addiction? Becoming a mother helped her.

Talking about it in a conversation with Time, Angelina Jolie had revealed, “I was not a very stable youth. In fact, I never thought I could be anyone’s mom. I remember the decision to become a parent. It wasn’t hard to love. What was hard was knowing that from now on I needed to be the one to make sure everything was OK.”

