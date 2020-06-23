Batman Forever Director Joel Schumacher Passes Away

In unfortunate news, Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher is no more. The filmmaker was 80 and passed away due to Cancer. He was battling the disease for a year. The news of his demise was confirmed by his publicist.

As soon as the news of Joel Schumacher’s death came out, several celebs paid their tribute to him. Director Kevin Smith wrote on Twitter, “RIP, Joel Schumacher. I met him on the set of the ill-fated Batman & Robin and he couldn’t have been nicer or more hospitable (and the man looooved to gossip). The Incredible Shrinking Woman was an early cable TV classic for me and I loved St Elmo’s Fire, The Client and Flawless.”

Actor Kiefer Sutherland, who starred in the late filmmaker’s popular film The Lost Boys shared a long post. His Twitter post reads, “Early today one of my dearest friends and partners in filmmaking, Joel Schumacher, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer. His joy, spirit and talent will live on in my heart and memory for the rest of my life. Joel gave me opportunities and lifelong lessons, making films such as The Lost Boys, Flatliners, A Time To Kill and Phonebooth. His mark on modern culture and film will live on forever. I will miss you, my friend.”

RIP, Joel Schumacher. I met him on the set of the ill-fated Batman & Robin and he couldn’t have been nicer or more hospitable (and the man looooved to gossip). The Incredible Shrinking Woman was an early cable TV classic for me and I loved St Elmo’s Fire, The Client and Flawless. https://t.co/lqs14WPhTm — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 22, 2020

I DISTINCTLY REMEMBER FEELING HOPEFUL WHEN I LEARNED HE WAS GAY AND OUT, AND THAT THERE MAY BE A PLACE FOR ME YET. HIS VISIBILITY MATTERED, NIPPLES AND ALL.https://t.co/DqYUMKI4fq via @variety — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) June 22, 2020

In his long career, Joel Schumacher had made some amazing films. Some of his great work includes Batman Forever, Flatliners, The Client, The Lost Boys, Falling Down, 8mm, Tigerland, St. Elmo’s Fire, and many more.

May Joel’s soul rest in peace!

