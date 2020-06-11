When Jennifer Aniston Was ACCUSED Of Choosing Career Over Brad Pitt & Children

Jennifer Aniston is a beauty, inside out. The FRIENDS actress married the love of her life, Brad Pitt, in 2000. However, things fell apart allegedly after Angeline Jolie entered their life. The duo called it quits in 2005. But did you know Jen was accused of choosing her career over family? Below is the scoop you need.

Aniston was heart-broken when her divorce with Brad Pitt took place. The Morning Show actress refused to believe that her husband was involved with another woman. During multiple media interactions, Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she chose to believe him. However, things fell apart when vacation pictures of Brad with Angelina Jolie at Kenya, surfaced online.

But what grabbed our eyeballs is the time when rumours suggested that there was a mess in relationship with Brad Pitt over children. Yes, the reason wasn’t Angelina Jolie, but the fact that she chose her career over family. Later, in an interview, Jennifer Aniston rubbished all such rumours. In fact, she questioned society’s mindset of pointing only the women post any divorce.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair in 2006, the FRIENDS actress said, “A man divorcing would never be accused of choosing career over children. That really pissed me off. I’ve never in my life said I didn’t want to have children. I did and I do and I will! The women that inspire me are the ones who have careers and children; why would I want to limit myself? I’ve always wanted to have children, and I would never give up that experience for a career. I want to have it all.”

The actress also later in multiple interviews said that she wished to be a mother and, in her heart, Jennifer knows she will.

Well, only time will tell whether this wish of Jennifer Aniston really comes true.

