BTS fans across the globe have been excited as the gala of BTS FESTA 2020 is just around the corner. According to the latest update, the boy band has announced the release of their fourth Japanese album Map Of The Soul: 7- The Journey, and it is happening in July.

The Map Of The Soul: 7 was released in February 2020. The album in no time hit the charts and was spreading like wildfire by being on top position in 21 countries. It is without a single doubt one of the most successful albums of 2020. Now, the new album Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey is set to hit the shores on July 15, 2020.

As per the announcement on BTS’ Japanese website, The Korean boy band will release the title track ‘Stay Gold’ on June 19 2020, ahead of the album’s release. Usually, the team tags the songs with videos. Since it is the FESTA season, it will be interesting to see what they have in store for the fans.

BTS’ ‘Stay Gold’ will also be the original soundtrack for the popular Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation.

Coming to the album, BTS’ Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey, will have Japanese versions of their previous songs including four new tracks. Jungkook has also participated in the composition of a fresh track ‘Your Eyes Tell’. Jungkook recently released a new track ‘Still With You’ as a part of BTS FESTA 2020.

As per BTS’ Japanese website, the playlist includes 1. INTRO: Calling 2. Stay Gold 3. Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.- 4. Make It Right -Japanese ver.- 5. Dionysus -Japanese ver.- 6. IDOL -Japanese ver.- 7. Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.- 8. FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.- 9. Black Swan -Japanese ver.- 10. ON -Japanese ver.- 11. Lights 12. Your eyes tell 13. OUTRO: The Journey

Meanwhile, fans will be witnessing the BANG BANG CON -The Live, on June 14. The concert is the gala of FESTA as the band turns 7.

