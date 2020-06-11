Millie Bobby Brown’s EARTH-SHATTERING Salary For Stranger Things Will Spin Your Head!

Millie Bobby Brown has garnered unprecedented fame with Stranger Things. The actress just began her teenage years when she was cast for the show. Starring Noah Schnapp, David Harbour amongst others, Netflix’s teenage thriller has garnered a loyal fan base for itself.

And so has Millie. It started with Stranger Things and eventually, she got approached for bigger than ever projects. Godzilla remains to be one of those films. Adding to it, were brand associations and event collaborations. But do you even know how much she earned as Eleven?

For the unversed, Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Eleven in Stranger Things. She remains to be the only female amongst the lead, but guess what? She earns the most. In fact, her earnings remain equal to that of David Harbour (Jim Hopper) as well as Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) – both of who have been in the industry for years now.

As per a report by Mental Floss, Millie Bobby Brown earned a whopping $350,000 per episode. This remains the salary for Stranger Things 3. It is rumoured that Netflix’s initially contract offered her $25,000 per episode. This was about a $1000 hike than her salary for the previous two seasons.

However, the Godzilla actress used her negotiating skills well and the rest remains history! But we must say, a 16-year-old earning jumping from approx. $24,000 to $350,000? Our mind is really spinning just with the thought!

Meanwhile, rest of her squad members, from Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo to Finn Wolfhard, reportedly earn around $250,000 per episode. The difference is huge but looks like Netflix knows that Millie Bobby Brown is worth it.

Meanwhile, fans can’t wait for the upcoming season of Stranger Things. But we’re only left wondering how much Millie will mint in that one!

