Nicki Minaj Collaborates With Tekashi 6ix9nine For New Track Trollz; Twitterati Is Not Happy





Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9nine have collaborated for a new track Trollz. Nicki took to Instagram and made the announcement for the fans. Along with a couple of pictures of her and Tekashi from the song, she announced that the funds will go towards the cause of #BlackLivesMatter.

Her post read as saying, “A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject]. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🎀🦄🌈🌈🌈🌈🦄🎀 NickiMinajQueen.com”

Tekashi also made the announcement on his Instagram and wrote, “nObOdY gOiN To WoRk wiTH HiM No mOrE 🥴 🤣🤣🤣

LINK IN MY BIO ‼️‼️

GO PREORDER TROLLZ RIGHT NOW 🌈 💿💿💿 PORTION OF THE PROCEEDS FROM TROLLZ WILL GO TO BAILING OUT PROTESTERS 💙❤️💚💛🧡💜🖤🤍”

However, a lot of netizens haven’t accepted the collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Tekashi because of the allegations of being a child s*x offender on Tekashi in the past. Tekashi faced a lot of heat in 2015 for using a child for a s*xual performance. According to Meaww.com, he was also arrested in 2018 for the same.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the collaboration.

i love u but i’ll never listen to that bc of that p€do pic.twitter.com/7xq40Qs7Uz — abby | blm (@plasticxdoIl) June 10, 2020

WHY GIRL WE WERE ROOTING FOR U — banana88 (@mrsponytail) June 10, 2020

Nicki, not the pedophile and his lace front ♡ — ᴀ ʟ ɪ ᴇ ɴ 👽| #BLM BLACK LIVES MATTER (@fuckingalienass) June 10, 2020

ariana always stood up for you, 2 out of your 5 most successful songs are with ariana, while u so a collab with the p3d0 that tried to ruin her career so bad, shame on u — joseph 🐝 (@godsbloodline) June 10, 2020

can u do a solo version please ? pic.twitter.com/Fp11i1rgWh — Handcore Anal Gangbang (@isleepwithguys) June 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on this?

