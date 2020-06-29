When Gerard Butler Revealed Who Is A Better Kisser Among Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie, No Prizes For Guessing 

Gerard Butler is one of the most successful actors in the world. The P.S. I Love You actor has worked with both of Brad Pitt’s ex-wives, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Back in 2018, Gerard Butler appeared at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and answered one of the best questions ever asked on the show.

Andy Cohen asked Butler that he has worked with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie and asked who’s the better kisser among both?

Answering to Cohen, the P.S. I Love You actor thought a little and kept one of his hands on his forehand and replied, “Jennifer Aniston”.

Gerard Butler was also asked he if did any movie for a paycheck, the actor replied, “Yes!”. Ha Ha! Isn’t that a funny conversation to watch:

Take a look at the video here:

“Isn’t that just kick-you-in-the-cr*tch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic?”

We hope you understood this Rachel Green reference here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gerard Butler will be next seen in Greenland.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!