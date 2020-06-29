Avengers: Endgame Trivia #91: When True Blood Fame Alexander Skarsgard Auditioned For THIS Superhero & Even Tried The Costume

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #91: When it comes to the world of Marvel movies, there have been many acceptances and rejections regarding major roles. Some of these include Chris Evans rejecting Captain America at first, Robert Downey Jr was convinced for Iron Man and the battle between Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth for Thor.

In our yesterday’s trivia, we revealed the Hemsworth connect in Thor. But, today we bring you another fact which reveals that there was another actor who also auditioned for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. It’s True Blood fame Alexander Skarsgard!

He didn’t just audition for the role but also tried Thor’s costume. In a conversation with MTV, Alexander had revealed, “Yeah, I met with [Marvel Studios chief] Kevin [Feige] a few times and the director [Kenneth Branagh]. There was definitely some truth in that, yeah.”

Alexander Skarsgard went ahead to play the titular role in 2016’s The Legends Of Tarzan. Back then, on being asked about whether or not he’ll be seen playing a comic hero, he said “It depends on the circumstances. It’s pretty hard to say [whether I’d take another comic role]. It depends on the circumstances – who the director is, and what the character is. But of course [I’d be interested in looking into it]. I think it’s every little boy’s dream; it would be a person’s dream to play an action hero.”

What do you think about this trivia? Do let us know about your thoughts in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!