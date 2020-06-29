When Jennifer Aniston Talked To Gerard Butler’s Mom While They Were Getting ‘Married’

Back in 2010, Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston did a film together called The Bounty Hunter and their fans were head to toe in love with their on-screen chemistry.

Gerard Butler while talking to a publication revealed that while he was getting married to Jennifer Aniston in the movie, his mother called and how they both became good friends over jus a call.

Talking to Parade.com’s Jeanne Wolf, Gerald Butler revealed a funny story from the sets of The Bounty Hunter and said that his mother and Aniston bonded well just over a phone call.

He was asked, “What stopped his walk down the aisle with Jennifer Aniston” to which Butler replied, “In The Bounty Hunter, there’s a scene where Jen and I are getting married. I happened to have my cellphone with me and at a crucial moment in the vows, my mom actually called me. So I fished it out of the pocket of my tuxedo and I was like, ‘Hello, Mom. Listen, I’m a bit busy. I’m marrying Jennifer Aniston right now.’ But Jen took the phone and insisted on talking to her, which was very funny. It was a great way for my mom to meet and have a chat with Jen and they really bonded. And then we were like, ‘We have to hang out.'”

Butler further continued, “At the premiere, my mom just couldn’t wait to meet Jen. They got on so well that they want to do everything together now. My mom is a golfer and so is Jen and they’re going to play together. And she wants her to come to Scotland so she can show her the sights.”

When asked if the dating rumours with Jen were true or not, the Gamer actor replied with a grin on his face and said, “Absolutely”.

