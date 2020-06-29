BET Awards: Teen Actress Marsai Martin Shuts Trolls With A Befitting Reply, Check Out

The prestigious BET awards took place last night virtually following the global pandemic. The ceremony marked its 20th year on air and 40th Anniversary of Black Entertainment Television, as well as the first virtual ceremony in its history. Teen actress Marsai Martin who made her virtual appearance in the award show to announce Best Female Hip-Hop Artist that went to Megan Thee Stallion was trolled by Twitterati.

Though Marsai Martin looked cute, confident, and quite presentable with glasses, ash blonde wig and smile, few folks apparently weren’t that impressed with her style. Following which they took to the internet to troll the 15-year-old actress for her choice of wig, glasses, and even braces.

Marsai Martin in return had a strong reply, as the Little actress took to her twitter handle with a tweet that read, “Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards”

Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards 😉 — Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) June 29, 2020

Marsai also had a befitting reply for her trollers on Instagram, as she shared a video in which she can be heard saying, “A lot of people have been talking about my hair and how it looks like a grandma’s wig, And they’re talking about my veneers and this don’t look like a veneer to me,’ ‘It’s hard, it’s difficult but I’m sorry to anyone I offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations of how I’m supposed to be and I apologise. I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have them worry about what my decisions are.”

Following which she is seen in an emotional state of mind with a 100 dollar note blowing her nose into it, and then with a strong reply she stated that there are more important things that needed to be focused instead of her wig and braces.

Marsai Martin said, “Y’all, we are in quarantine and we got more important things to focus on than just my hair. Justice for Breyonna Taylor.”