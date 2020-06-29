When Little Women Director Greta Gerwig Was Trying Hard To Set Up Saoirse Ronan & Timothée Chalamet

Little Women by Greta Gerwig was released last year and starred Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern in pivotal roles. The film did incredibly well at the box office and is based on a book by Louisa May Alcott.

The film revolves around the story of four sisters set in an era after the Civil War happened. The oldest sibling Meg (played by Emma Watson) is a housewife and married to a teacher. Then comes Jo March (played by Saoirse Ronan) who is an aspiring writer followed by Amy (played by Florence Pugh) who is a painter and youngest is Beth (played by Eliza Scanlen) who plays the piano and develops a rare health condition that brings the family together.

Theodore (played by Timothée Chalamet) who is Jo’s best friend falls in love with her but little did she know, she wasn’t ready for a relationship and hence afraid to ruin the friendship as well.

Timothee Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan looked beautiful together on the screen and fans eventually wanted them to date each other. But they weren’t the only ones wishing this but also the director of the film, Greta.

Yes, you read that right. Talking to Vogue in an interview, Greta Gerwig revealed that she tried to set them up for real and said, “They have an energy between them that is like they become a bonfire when they’re together. They’re both so alive and they’re both so talented and so smart and so young. When you put them together it’s like combustion.”

Although now, Timothée Chalamet is dating Eiza González and their kissing pictures from their Mexico trip is going viral on the internet.

On the other hand, Saoirse Ronan is reportedly dating Jack Lowden.

