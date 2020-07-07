When Fast & Furious Actor Slammed Marvel Movies’ Stunts & Said Even His Grandma Could Do Them, WATCH

Marvel has a great fan following all over the world. Their movies are known for amazing stunts. But Fast & Furious actor Jason Statham didn’t think so. Everyone who watches Jason’s work knows that he prefers doing his own stunts in movies. But looks like there was a time when he wasn’t pleased with action scenes in MCU.

As he is known for his outstanding action-thrillers, Jason Statham often talks about stunts. There was a time when he didn’t mince a world while talking about Marvel movies. With MCU, actors like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and others have gained the title of action heroes.

As reported by Epicstream, in an old interview, the Fast & Furious actor Jason Statham said, “A lot of the modern action movies I see, Marvel Comic sort of things, I think it’s just a little, any guy can do it. I have no ambition, I could take my grandma and put her in a cape and they’ll put her on a green screen and they’ll have stunt doubles come in and do all the action. Anybody can do it.”

Fast & Furious actor Jason Statham said that he doesn’t find MCU movies’ stunts authentic. This is an old Interview of the actor. However, it is going viral on the internet now.

Watch the video below:

What do you have to say about Fast & Furious actor Jason Statham’s comments on Marvel movies’ stunts? Do you agree with him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!