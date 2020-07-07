Renowned talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has been long enough in the business to have earned a huge fortune. Can you guess how much it can be? Well, new reports suggest that even after the drop in the ratings of The Ellen Show and the buzz about it going off-air, her net worth is still intact. Reed deets.

According to the reports Ellen DeGeneres’ net worth is said to be $490 Million. It was earlier reported that the famous host net worth $330 Million. Ellen’s source of income includes Telepictures deals, advertising, product placement and brand endorsement.

According to a report in Variety, Ellen DeGeneres deal with the Telepictures brings more than $50 Million to her kitty. While her earning is said to be around $84 Million a year, in 2018 she earned $87 Million according to Forbes.

Other sources also include Ellen DeGeneres endorsements with American Express and JCPenney. As reported by the Stylecaster, her net worth is still doing right even when there are rumours of the Ellen Show going off-air.

While there is no confirmation whether the show is really being cancelled or not, grapevine also had that Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are heading for a $500 Million divorce.

Regarding the same, a source in a Micky report said, “Ellen’s estimated to be worth $500 million, and since they’ve been married for more than ten years in California and to my knowledge don’t have a prenup, Portia will be entitled to be a bigger piece of the pie than if they had split a few years ago. It could be one way for Portia to get even with Ellen for putting her through hell for so long.”

