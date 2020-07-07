Britney Spears Grooves To Beyoncé's ‘Haunted' As She Flaunts Her Toned Body





Pop sensation Britney Spears has been quite active on Instagram amid the quarantine. After the various other videos that she has shared, in her recent one, she grooved to Beyoncé’s ‘Haunted’ as she flaunted her perfect abs. Scroll down to know more and also catch the video.

Britney Spears, who was in the mood to groove choose a rather unconventional song for her impromptu choreography. In the video, the pop sensation can be seen wearing a black sports bra and floral micro shorts. As she moves to the beats of Haunted, her perfect body is at the display. Britney Spears opted for a high messy ponytail.

The comment section is full of praises for her abs and the adorable things that she does in the video. She can be seen dancing in her living room, where most of her videos are shot. Britney Spears even takes a water break in-between.

Sharing the video, Britney Spears wrote, “I wanted to listen to Beyoncé ….. “Haunted” is such a beautiful song 👻👻👻 and I have never danced to it before. I never said I was the best dancer …. I dance simply because it fills my heart with joy and expression 💃🏼💕 !!!!! PS if I’m haunting you …. you must be haunting me 😜😂👻😱⭐️💋💋 !!!!!!! PSSSS my 80s pony tail shows how cool I am !!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears was in news yesterday following her court-controlled conservatorship. Her fans had even started trending #FreeBritney on Twitter.

