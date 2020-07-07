5 Times Gossip Girl Fame Elizabeth Hurley STUNNED In A Bikini & Redefined That Age Is Just A Number

Remember the time we were all in our teenage years and Elizabeth Hurley appeared on Gossip Girl? I was literally taken aback with Chace Crawford aka Nate Archibald falling in love with a hot blondie who was probably double his age. That’s how the Serving Sara actress has been for us.

Every now and then, Elizabeth Hurley treats her fans with some extra glam pictures of herself on Instagram.

The Gossip Girl actress is 55-year-old and doesn’t even look a day beyond 25. No kidding!

Hurley has a beachwear range of her own called Elizabeth Hurley Beachwear and has more than 240K followers on Instagram.

Here are 5 times, Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a bikini and redefined that age is just a number:

This bronze shimmer bikini detailing Hurley’s curves will leave you breathless. How does this woman maintain such a figure at this age? I mean, I can’t go a day without cheese and what do people with such curves eat? Just air-based dishes, it seems.

This animal print bikini with peacock robe is what I would love to wear on a girls’ trip. But look at her pose, the classic Baywatch one. How does Elizabeth Hurley get that perfect smile and elegance in all the pictures? Somebody tell me, please?

This one-piece bikini in a fluorescent colour stole the show for me. And did y’all notice those perfect thighs? I mean how can you not. What is she made up of? No cellulite and stretch marks, This is really unfair to all of us.

Before I tell you why this one’s already my favourite. I’m a sucker for neutral tones. Along with n*de colour bikini set, Hurley wore a silk animal-printed robe which accompanied her look pretty well.

This white bikini set is what dreams are made up of. And of course a lot of sweat and hard work in case you want a figure like Elizabeth Hurley. What on Earth would make you think that this woman is 55? None. I’m sure!

