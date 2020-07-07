'The Avengers' Actor Clark Gregg & Jennifer Grey Announce Their Divorce With An Emotional Post

Actors Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey made an adorable couple. The duo was one of the most liked and adored pairs in Hollywood. It was only late last week when they jointly made an official announcement about their separation that literally had their fans and admirers in tears.

Jennifer Grey took to her Instagram handle to announce their joint decision with an emotional post that read, “After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised – jennifer & clark p.s. totally crying as we post this”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apart from the note, Jennifer Grey also shared an adorable picture with Clark Gregg from their happier times.

More about the duo, Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey took wedding vows in 2001. The actor duo is blessed with a daughter named Stella, now 18.

Speaking from the work front, Clark Gregg is known for his act in successful Hollywood films like Iron Man, Thor, The Avengers, Labor Day among various others.

Jennifer Grey on the other is hand is known for her roles in Dirty Dancing, Wind, Bounce, Keith among various other films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!