3 days, 24*7 shows, Houseful theatres all over the country and a whopping 157.20 crores – isn’t that enough to decode the earth shattering response Avengers: Endgame is receiving in our country? Not only here, the movie is creating records all over the world, and fans are going insane!

Now, just when we felt we could keep calm, a new video is going viral all over the internet where our Iron Man – Robert Downey Jr is enacting the “I love you 3000” dialogue and all we can describe it as is – Aww-dorable!

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

It was during the world premiere of the last movie from the MCU, where all the cast members consisting our favourite superheroes along with the team were present. In the video, we can see Robert cheering up the crowd as he says, “We got a lot of parties and an after party to get to, so we’re just gonna say We love you 3000.” Moreover, the cutest part is him saying it as he’s seen holding the hand of the baby girl who acted as his kid in the movie. Isn’t it the cutest thing you’ve seen today?

Check out the video here:

Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, released in India last Friday, that is, on 26th April, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!