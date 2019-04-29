Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Crosses $1.2 Billion Mark In 3 Days!

Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, has broken records globally by raking in $1.2 billion, with $26.7 million of its earnings coming in from India, in its first weekend.

The movie opened to $350 million in North America and $859 million overseas for a global launch of $1.2 billion, including $330.5 million in China, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo shot the latest Avengers film back-to-back with last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, the previous record-holder for biggest global opening, $640.5 million.

Infinity War, which took 11 days to hit $1 billion, versus five days for Avengers: Endgame, topped out at $2.04 billion globally.

The guessing game has already begun as to whether the latest movie in the epic franchise can surpass $2.5 billion and match or topple “Avatar”, the top-grossing film of all time with $2.78 billion.

Avengers: Endgame grossed $156.7 million on April 26 in North America, where the three-hour-long movie got the widest release ever across 4,662 theatres.

The nostalgia factor has come into play as well.

Not only is Avengers: Endgame a direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, it’s the culmination of the previous 20-plus titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a blockbuster series of films that commenced with “Iron Man” in 2008 and established Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios as best in the show.

Feige has credited fans around the world for their support throughout the film’s journey.

The film’s opening performance outside the US has been marvellous.

In addition to China, where it is already the number four title of all time, it scored the highest opening weekend in 43 markets including India, UK/Ireland, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and France.

According to deadline.com, in India, the film has made $26.7 million till April 28, after releasing on April 26.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!