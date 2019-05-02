VIRAL VIDEO: Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner SECRETLY Marries Fiancé Joe Jonas!

We still can’t believe that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got hitched just 2 hours after the BillBoard Music Awards! While we couldn’t get over the Jonas Brothers’ performance at BBMA’s, we are exploded with this HUGE news! CAN YOU KEEP CALM?

Singer Diplo was the first one to confirm the wedding by posting a story on Instagram captioning ‘Gonna hit this wedding real quick’ and you can see Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas walking by in the video. You can also see Nick and Kevin standing by Joe’s side as his two Best Man. The marriage is confirmed because the couple obtained their marriage certificate on May 1st, 2019.

The attendants included stars like Khalid and Dan Shay who performed their song ‘Speechless’ while Joe and Sophie exchanged the rings.

Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas were also present and it was a full house wedding celebration.

These got engaged back in October 2017 and we wish nothing but the best for them!

Congratulations & Celebrations!!!!

