Vera Bradley Introduces Harry Potter Collection In Collaboration With Warner Bros’ Consumer Products!

Who doesn’t love Harry Potter? The magical series is one of the most loved in the world. Now, Vera Bradley, the iconic lifestyle brand has collaborated with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring us a collection which is as magical as the world of Harry Potter.

The collection includes backpacks, accessories, handbags and much more.

Inspired by the fantasy world of Harry Potter, the collection is designed with symbols from the movie series. It also has the signature bright colors of Vera Bradley. The collection is very versatile and functional. It also has hidden pockets to make it more exciting, so that you may also feel like a magical person.

Rob Wallstorm, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, said, “So many of our fans grew up with Harry Potter the same way they grew up with Vera Bradley. In fact, this was one of the most highly requested collaborations from our customers and associates. The Harry Potter + Vera Bradley collection embodies the imagination, courage, and spirit of adventure that the Harry Potter movies are known for, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally bring this collaboration to life.”

The fans were excited but were disappointed when the website kept crashing. They showed their frustration on Twitter.

With the magical styles of our #HarryPotterXVeraBradley collection arriving THIS WEEK, we're giving one Grand Prize winner one of everything in our Home to Hogwarts™ pattern (that's right, EVERYTHING!) Enter for your chance to win: https://t.co/Qi9oJ1H9ix ✨ pic.twitter.com/E0VyvFIbss — Vera Bradley (@verabradley) July 13, 2020

Vera Bradley: “We launch our Harry Potter collection today! “ 🤬⚡️ pic.twitter.com/PpG7EUfdl9 — Dawn Brandenburg (@Sunsmomx2) July 16, 2020

You've been hyping this collection forever and the website is absolute garbage right now. How disappointing! — Christine L. (@L0veHowardStern) July 16, 2020

