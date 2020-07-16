Jeff Goldblum REVEALS That They Have A 109 Pages Of Safety Guidelines On The Sets Of Jurassic World 3

Actor Jeff Goldblum, who plays Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park, recently talked about the film’s shooting. The movie has resumed filming in the U.K.

Given the pandemic situation, it’s inevitable to avoid safety protocols. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, he said, “We’re headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore. We’re going to be very safe, I think. And we’re going to shoot Jurassic World for the next three months.”

Jeff Goldblum also revealed that everyone has been provided with ‘109 pages’ of safety protocols to be followed.

The actor said, “They invested all their heart and soul and a lot of money into making sure that we’re safe. I won’t bore you with the details, but we’re all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything.”

According to Variety, the film is following many safety guidelines, including COVID testing thrice a week, extra cleaning, and temperature checking. Goldblum also added that “it’s a risky time, but we feel it’s good.”

Jeff Goldblum is also joined by his wife, Emilie Livingston and kids, Charlie, and River, in England. “We’re going, otherwise we wouldn’t see Jeff for 3 and a half months. I felt like we would be safe being in this small bubble and not having any temptation to get out,” Emilie told to ET.

