Victoria Beckham CUTS Off Son Brooklyn Beckham From Her Will After His Engagement With Nicola Peltz?

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement with actress Nicola Peltz and since then their family, friends and fans are pouring in good wishes and congratulating the couple.

Brooklyn is the son of former English footballer and Spice Girls’ sensation and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham. Nicola Peltz, on the other hand, is a daughter of US Billionaire Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

According to Woman’s day publication apparently Brooklyn Beckham’s mother, Victoria isn’t really happy with his engagement with Nicola Peltz. The publication in fact claimed that she’s making her son choose between the family and his girlfriend.

Brooklyn Beckham told his friends that he really loves Peltz and that he wants to get married to the actress. Although, there is no evidence to the same and Victoria shared son’s engagement post on her Instagram timeline as well.

The source said, “They really like Nicola, but Brooklyn hasn’t even figured out what he wants to do with his life. He’s too young to get married.”

The insider further revealed that if Victoria Beckham cuts off son Brooklyn Beckham from her will, Nicola Peltz wouldn’t be too keen on marrying her fiance then.

Nicola Peltz who happens to be a billionaire wouldn’t want to get married to Brooklyn for money and that’s something for sure. So, all these rumours seem just fake and there’s no truth to it.

Gossip Cop later debunked all the rumours and called out the publication for spreading rumours.

We wish nothing but the best to Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz!

