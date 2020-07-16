Chrissy Teigen Blocks Over 1 Million People On Twitter After Being Forcefully Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Popular model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen after deleting 60,000 tweets has blocked over 1 Million people on Twitter. Chrissy, who always has been quite active on Twitter, is among one of the most followed celebs from Hollywood on the microblogging site.

Chrissy Teigen at first stating the reason behind deleting 60,000 tweets tweeted, ” I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f*cking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of f*cking operative.”

On the reason behind blocking over one million people, Chrissy Teigen had tweeted, “I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the ‘just ignore them, they’re just trolls (sic)’.”

“Anyhow I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them. They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me,” further added the model.

As per various reports, the reason behind Chrissy Teigen taking such extreme is following her older tweets being used by various Twitter users. They used them as alleged evidence of her connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s close associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Post deleting tweets and blocking followers, Chrissy Teigen has now made her account private, following which her latest tweets will only be visible to her current followers.

The model’s twitter handle currently has 13.1 Million followers, and she is following 4, 564 people.

