Vanessa Bryant’s Beautiful Tribute To Late Daughter Gianna & Husband Kobe Bryant Will Make You Cry!

Last month we lost two of the most beautiful and talented souls, basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old, Gianna Bryant in a helicopter crash. The news of his sudden demise shook the entire world to its core. Today Vanessa paid the most beautiful tribute to her late husband and daughter at Staples Center, Los Angeles in the presence of celebrities like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal.

Vanessa gave the most heart-touching speech at the memorial and started by speaking about her daughter first. She spoke about how Gigi was always very helpful and loving and said, “My baby girl. Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was very thoughtful and always kissed me good night and kissed me good morning.”

She further said that she gave the best kisses and hugs and shared an incident and said, “There were a few occasions where I was absolutely tired from being up with Bianka and Capri, and I thought she had left to school without saying goodbye. I text and say, “No kiss?” And Gianna would reply with, “Mama, I kissed you. You were asleep and I didn’t want to wake you.” She knew how much her morning and evening kisses meant to me, and she was so thoughtful to remember to kiss me every day.”

She then spoke about her husband and how he always made her feel special and shared an incident and said, “He gave to me the actual notebook and the blue dress Rachel McAdams wore in “The Notebook” movie. When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said because it was the scene when Allie comes back to Noah. We had hoped to grow old together like the movie.”

She concluded by saying, “We love and miss you, Boo-Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always, Mommy.”

Aren’t you crying already? This is the best speech we have heard in a very long time.

