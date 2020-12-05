Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Out Of The Bravo Series

Here’s some sad news for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright as well as Vanderpump Rules fans. The celebrity couple is no longer part of the Bravo reality show. Jax was part of the series as one of its main cast members since its inception in 2013. Brittany who initially features as a guest in season 4 became the primary cast member from season 6.

The couple who are all set to expand their family and welcome their kid soon shared the news on social media. They even shared how thankful they are to the show, its producers and their fans.

Jax Taylor took to his Instagram account, announcing his exit. His post read, “The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

Thanking Bravo and the show’s production company, Evolution Media, Jax Taylor continued writing, “@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend.”

His wife, Brittany Cartwright, also announced their exit in a similar fashion. She wrote, “The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life.” Her remaining post read the same as Jax’s.

A spokesperson from Bravo also confirmed the news to Variety saying “Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will not be returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules.”

We wish the couple loads of love for their future endeavours.

