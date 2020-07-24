Dua Lipa has made her first foray into the reggaeton pop universe. The pop star has released a new track with J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy, titled ‘Un Día’ (In English – One Day).

In English and Spanish, Dua Lipa and Balvin share a call-and-response between estranged lovers. Bad Bunny enters the picture, giving voice to their fantasies of the future.

The song is produced by Tainy and executive produced by NEON16. The star-studded track is directed by Stillz. The song features Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó of Netflix’s Money Heist fame. Úrsula plays the gritty anti-heroine, Tokyo in the series. According to a press release, the bilingual track is about nostalgia.

“One day you’ll love me again,” Dua Lipa sings over a downtempo dembow. She continues, “One day you’ll realize I’m more than your lover/I’m your friend.”

Check out the song here:

In 7 hours since its premiere on YouTube, the song had gained over 3 million views.

‘Un Dia’ is the latest of many collaborative works between Balvin, Bad Bunny and Tainy. The trio last collaborated on Balvin and Bad Bunny’s 2019 EP, Oasis. Balvin and Tainy most recently joined forces in ‘Agua,’ the Spanish-language theme song from The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge.

Dua Lipa’s album, Future Nostalgia, which released in March, became her first Number One album in the UK. Her album was also named on the shortlist for the 2020 Mercury Prize, the prestigious award honouring the year’s best LP by a British musician.

Bad Bunny released two studio albums this year: his sophomore LP YHLQMDLG and surprise-record LAS QUE NO IBAN A SALIR. Balvin dropped his audiovisual album Colores in March.

