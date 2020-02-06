Twilight Actor Robert Pattinson Is The Most Handsome Man In The World; Surpasses Brad Pitt & Henry Cavill

Science has proved that Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world. Scoring 92.15 per cent on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, Pattinson, popular for his portrayal of Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” film series has beaten Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt among others for the title, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva uncovered the list, compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques, on February 4.

On the selection of the 33-year-old actor, he said: “Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.”

In the announcement, De Silva said that the Golden Ratio “was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty.”

He added that it “can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work, the Vitruvian Man.”

After measuring all elements of Robert Pattinson’s face, De Silva said that “The Batman” star “was in the top five for nearly all the categories because he has such classically shaped features and a wonderfully chiselled jaw.”

The plastic surgeon went on to note that: “His only score below average was for his lips which are a little thin and flat.”

Following closely behind Robert Pattinson in the list was Cavill who scored 91.64.

“He had the highest overall score for his lips and forehead and also scored very highly for the matching ratio of nose and lips and his eye position… He scored poorly for his eye spacing,” De Silva explained to Daily Mail.

Cooper and Pitt, were placed third and fourth with a score of 91.08 and 90.51 respectively. Rounding up the top five was actor George Clooney. De Silva noted that he was “toppled from the top spot, largely because of the toll nature has taken in the last three years.”

Other celebrities who made the list included Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling.