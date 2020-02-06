Sara Ali Khan Affected By Link-Up Rumours With Kartik Aaryan? Actress Opens Up

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and fans can’t wait to see Sara and Kartik’s chemistry on the big screen.

Even before Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were paired together for a film, rumours of them being a couple always made headlines. It all started when the Kedarnath actress said on Koffee With Karan Season 6 that she has a crush on Kartik. Since then, there’s no stopping to the rumours of their relationship and recently of their breakup too.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sara Ali Khan was asked what she thinks of the talks going about her and Kartik being together. The Simmba actress answered, “Whatever talks have happened, or will happen are going to continue, so I don’t really listen and pay heed to any kind of talks. But I don’t think Sara and Kartik were interacting on set because Imtiaz sir’s romance and his world is so overwhelming that it was only Zoe and Veer on set, who got to know each other very well.”

The actress added that every day on the sets of Love Aaj Kal, there were no Sara and Kartik but only Zoe and Veer and they discovered their characters more which led to growth in the romantic chemistry between them. Khan stated, “It is Imtiaz sir’s vision and we were clear about the execution. Also, sir was clear about what he wanted from the two ‘different’ characters. For me, it was very interesting to see how that chemistry brewed.”

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatre screens on February 14, 2020.

Are you excited to see Sartik on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below.

