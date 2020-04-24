Tom Payne On Replacing Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In X-Men: "I Believe I Could Be More Height Appropriate..."

Before we get into the news, can you ever imagine playing Wolverine apart from Hugh Jackman? Well, our very own The Walking Dead’s Paul ‘Jesus’ Rovia Tom Payne is all-confident about taking those claws in his hands. He made sure to be a part The Walking Dead till the time there was a good chunk for him to prove himself.

Things got interesting for Tom as he moved to Prodigal Son which got him critical acclaim. Along with amassing a good amount of fan following from these shows, Payne believes he’s all set to replace Hugh Jackman as one of the most loved X-Men characters Wolverine.

The 6-feet tall Hugh Jackman has always been the Wolverine for us but Tom Payne believes his height (around 5’7″) makes him look more believable as per the comic books.

In a candid conversation with Comicbook, Tom said, “I’ve told you this before but I think I could be a more height appropriate Wolverine. I think because I’m a smaller person. I can’t remember what episode it is but there’s an episode of Prodigal Son where I wake up in my underwear and, you can see, I can put the beef on! I can do it, definitely. Hugh Jackman, he’s so tall and big, he had to eat so much. It’s like Chris Hemsworth. You have to eat so much and spend so much money on food. I think I would have to work out a bit less but, still, it’s a huge thing.”

He also added, “There’s another property which I would love to be a part of. I’m a huge Highlander fan. I got a hold of a script for the new version. I don’t know if Chad Stahelski, who is gonna direct it, is gonna get around to it in the next few years but that’s definitely a really cool franchise, as well.”

All things apart, do you think Tom Payne will be able to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine? Take our poll below!

