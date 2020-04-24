FlashbackFriday: When Avengers: Endgame Actor Mark Ruffalo AKA Hulk Was ‘FIRED’ By MCU!

#FlashbackFriday: Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk played a key role in Avengers: Endgame when he wore the infinity gauntlet to bring back the dead heroes. In the process, Mark’s character permanently damaged his right hand. However, did you know your favourite Hulk actor was ‘fired’ by the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

We all know Marvel is very particular about its secrets and don’t appreciate people giving away spoilers. However, there are two actors in the amazing star cast – Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) who end up giving away something or the other. In 2018, the Begin Again actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, the Hulk actor ended up giving away some spoiler to Jimmy. Later, he took to his Twitter page and requested the host to not telecast that part in the episode.

Mark wrote, “.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M”

The Russo Brothers replied to his tweet saying, “Mark, you’re fired.”

Mark, you’re fired. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018

A few days later, the Russo Brothers shared a pic from the sets announcing that they have wrapped the reshoots of Avengers 4 film. The Avengers actor quoted this tweet and wrote, “This 👀… and you fired me for a measly slip of the title?

Spoiler alert!”

To this, the Russo Brothers again replied, “You’re still fired, Mark.” Later during an Instagram Q&A session, the Russo Brothers were asked by a fan, ‘Didn’t you fire Ruffalo?’ To this the Avengers: Endgame director responded, “Yes, we fired. Mark’s fired.”

You’re still fired, Mark. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 16, 2018

Despite Russo Brothers constantly saying that Mark Ruffalo was fired, he still got to be a part of MCU’s biggest film, Avengers: Endgame. This proves that all this was said in jest and the makers were trying to tease fans and Mark might have been an equal part of it.

Despite ‘slipping’ away spoilers, it will always be strange that why didn’t MCU fire neither Mark Ruffalo nor Tom Holland!

That was our #FlashbackFriday for today. We will share another such an interesting story about your favourite celebs and films next week.

