After Being Killed By Iron Man In Avengers: Endgame, Thanos To Return In THIS Marvel Film?

In Avengers: Endgame, we all witnessed the death of Thanos(played by Josh Brolin). Whoever has seen the film knows that the Mad Titan wasn’t killed once but twice in the film. It took an entire force of superheroes to come together and fight the mighty villain.

The death of Thanos cost Iron Man’s life in the end. Played by Robert Downey Jr, his character Tony Stark uses the infinity gauntlet to kill Thanos and his gang. But Thanos creator Jim Starlin thinks that the Mad Titan will return in one of the Marvel films of Phase 4.

As reported by Comicbook, Jim Starlin is of the opinion that the Avengers: Endgame villain will return in The Eternals. About the same, he said, “Well, I understand that the story’s not completely ended. They’ve already announced that. I think a young Thanos appears in The Eternals. I remember reading that somewhere. They made a sh*t load of money off this guy. So I don’t see them retiring him anytime soon.”

Jim added, “Comic book characters tend to have an extended lifespan beyond the actors who work on them. I’m half expecting to see much more Thanos down the line. But the way they handled him, I know I thought they did a terrific job. They didn’t follow the letter of it. They certainly followed the spirit of it just faithfully. How can I say anything wrong about it at this point?”

On the contrary, the makers of Avengers: Endgame clearly said that the Mad Titan is dead. So if a younger version will be seen in The Eternals, we wonder if Josh Brolin will reprise the role or not. Talking about The Eternals, the film stars Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong-Seok and Angelina Jolie.

