Tom Ellis 'Lucifer' Takes A Break From Twitter, Calls It A "Place Where People Like To Shout Horrible Things"

Actor Tom Ellis is taking a break from Twitter because of the negativity and toxicity on the social media platform.

“Twitter seems more and more a place where people like to shout horrible things at you and encourage others to do so if they don’t agree with your opinion. I think I’m gonna take a little hiatus. Lots of love txx,” tweeted Ellis, who is widely known for his starring title role in the series “Lucifer”.

“Lucifer” casts Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, who is bored as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he starts helping the LAPD — specifically detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

Meanwhile, the fans are waiting for the part 2 of season 5 of Lucifer on Netflix and the makers have planned to take the excitement a notch high. The DC FanDome released a new musical clip from part 2’s most anticipated episode. Scroll below to know more and don’t miss the video.

The part 2 of Season 5 or popularly known as 5B, will have an all-singing, all-dancing outing as a special episode in the Tom Ellis led show. Ellis reshared the video that was showcased at DC FanDome on his Twitter handle.

Just a little taste of our musical episode 😈#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdh — tom ellis (@tomellis17) September 13, 2020

