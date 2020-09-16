From Gone Girl To Utopia, Here's A List Of Thrillers Written By Gillian Flynn If You Are A Fan Of The Genre

Gillian Flynn is one of those writers, whose work will make you scream, keep you on the edge of your seat from start to end and surprisingly, also make you laugh. Whether it is her books or screenplays for TV shows and movies, Gillian’s work is a treat for the admirers of the thriller genre.

The writer is back to enthrall the viewers with yet another thriller series, Amazon Prime Video’s Utopia. All set for a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, Utopia is one of the most-anticipated series written by the American writer. As we count down the remaining days for the show to stream, here’s a look at Gillian’s stellar work that just can’t be missed.

Utopia

The upcoming American series has been adapted by Gillian from the 2013 hit British series of the same name. The series is about a group of young adults who get a hold of a cult underground graphic novel, named Utopia. Things go haywire when they realise that all the things depicted in the book are manifesting in the real world, burdening them with the dangerous task of saving the world. With a stellar cast that includes John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, and Cory Michael Smith, amongst others along with an award-winning thriller writer helming the show, we are surely in for a show that would keep us hooked to our screens as we watch with rapt attention.

Gone Girl

Probably everyone’s favourite, Gone Girl (both the novel and the film) became the best work of Gillian. From winning multiple awards to securing No.1 position on the New York Times Hardcover Fiction Bestseller list for eight weeks, Gone Girl, is an eerie mystery thriller giving you chills and goosebumps. Gone Girl was later adapted into a film in 2014 that starred Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike going on to receive both critical acclaim as well as a box-office success.

Sharp Objects

Gillian’s first book Sharp Objects (2006), narrated the story of a serial killer and the reporter who has returned to her hometown to cover the event. The book was adapted into a television miniseries in 2018 that starred Amy Adams in the lead role. Both the book and the series had moments that were genuinely terrifying, making you scream and feel for the protagonist. If you haven’t watched the show yet, you just can’t call yourself a fan of the thriller genre.

Dark Places

Dark Places by Gillian is a mystery thriller about a woman who investigates whether or not her incarcerated brother was truly responsible for the murder of their family in the 1980s, that occurred during her childhood during the era where Satanic ritual abuse was at its peak. The novel underlined issues like class divide in rural America, intense poverty and the Satanic cult hysteria that swept the United States in the 1980s. The book was later adapted into a feature film in 2015 and featured Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, and Christina Hendricks. No prizes for guessing that Gillian’s writing kept people glued to the screens yet another time.

Fun fact: Gillian made a cameo appearance in the film.

Must Read: Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train Gets A New Passenger In Andrew Koji, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube